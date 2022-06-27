Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $184.45. 68,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

