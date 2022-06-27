Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

