Lua Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,733.40 or 1.00008972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

