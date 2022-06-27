MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,382 shares of company stock worth $538,793 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

