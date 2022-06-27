Maker Hits Market Cap of $987.00 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $1,009.58 or 0.04837369 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $987.00 million and approximately $125.48 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,869.73 or 0.99996812 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

