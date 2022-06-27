Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Shares of MNDT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,747. Mandiant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.