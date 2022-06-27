Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.75

Shares of Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
