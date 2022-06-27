Matrix Trust Co Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.22. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $393.13 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

