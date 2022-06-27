Matrix Trust Co Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,684. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

