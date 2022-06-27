Matrix Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,110 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.89. 18,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

