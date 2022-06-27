Matrix Trust Co Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,472. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.