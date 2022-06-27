Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.34. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

