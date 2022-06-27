Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

