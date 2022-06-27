MCDEX Market Cap Tops $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MCDEX

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

