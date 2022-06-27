Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

MDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

