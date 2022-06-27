Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $254.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $254.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00233046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00409037 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

