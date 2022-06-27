Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 479,328 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $40.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.