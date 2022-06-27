Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 1,755,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,692,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.22.
Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)
