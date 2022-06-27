Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of MIR stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.