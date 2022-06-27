Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 5.9%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.