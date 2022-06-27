ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84,903 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,381,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.