ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

