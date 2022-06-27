ML & R Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

