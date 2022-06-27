ML & R Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

TWO opened at $5.05 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

