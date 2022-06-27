Morgan Stanley Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $161.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

CAT opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

