Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.
EDD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
