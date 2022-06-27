Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

EDD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,736,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

