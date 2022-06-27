Morgan Stanley Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target to €6.30

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.30 ($6.63) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Danske downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

