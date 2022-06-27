Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

MRC traded up C$1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$108.10 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.65.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$264.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 12.8600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

