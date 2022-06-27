Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Reduced by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total value of $3,814,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,490 shares of company stock worth $35,230,832. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

