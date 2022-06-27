Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.95. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 723 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

