NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $276.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

