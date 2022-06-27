National Bank Financial Boosts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$27.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

SGML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SGML opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

