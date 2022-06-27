National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NRC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.04. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $983.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. National Research has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 259,037 shares of company stock worth $9,381,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of National Research by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.