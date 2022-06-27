National Storage REIT (NSR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33.

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

