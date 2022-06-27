National Storage REIT (NSR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33.
National Storage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
