Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NVTS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

