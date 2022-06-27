NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.