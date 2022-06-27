Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 46,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 358,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.78 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

