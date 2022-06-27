New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 7.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.31. 107,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,524,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

