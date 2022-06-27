Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 10.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,328. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

