NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

NIKE stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.8% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

