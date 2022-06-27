Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $205,243.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.04 or 0.05701523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00569783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00527257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,062,025,185 coins and its circulating supply is 9,495,025,185 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

