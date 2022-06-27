Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Cut to 86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from 94.00 to 86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

