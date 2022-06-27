North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$276,539.35 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,508,659.70.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, with a total value of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$397.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.87.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

