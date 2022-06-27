Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 73.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 59.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $203,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

