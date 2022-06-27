Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $95,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

