Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,942 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,313. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

