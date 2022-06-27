Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.