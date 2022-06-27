NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.45 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

