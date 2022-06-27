OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
NASDAQ OFSSH remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
