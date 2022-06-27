OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

